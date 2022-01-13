ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MQM-P too backs JI’s sit-in against Sindh LG law

NNI 13 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to support ongoing sit-in of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) against the controversial Sindh local government (LG) law.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the political party had invited Jamaat-e-Islami to the conference to devise a joint strategy against Sindh LG law; however, JI did not attend it. Siddiqui said that JI is holding sit-in for many days and MQM-P is going to support it. The MQM-P convener made the announcement while addressing a conference in Karachi against the controversial Sindh LG law.

He announced that his political party will hold its power show against the ‘black law’ as the Sindh LG law is an open violation of the Constitution’s Article A-140. Siddiqui said that it is now impossible to impose the black law through a fake majority in the Sindh Assembly.

He said that MQM had approved the first mass transit project of South Asia in Karachi with the assistance of the World Bank in 1987. He added it is unfortunate that the Metro project was completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab but not in Karachi.

Siddiqui said that MQM had been founded against the quota system. The new LG law will benefit 11 representatives of the Sindh Public Service Commission, he added. The MQM-P convener demanded the stakeholders to constitute a committee to formulate a joint strategy against the controversial Sindh LG law that have completed deprived the mayor of the metropolis of powers under new amendments.

On January 11, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had announced that the sit-in and talks will be continued side-by-side until their demands have met by the Sindh government against the controversial local government (LG) law.

While addressing the participants of the ongoing JI sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly building, he had said that JI will end its sit-in if the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) takes effective steps to address the political party’s reservations on the Sindh LG law.

Earlier on January 10, a delegation of the ruling PPP had met Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leaders to hold talks to end the ongoing sit-in against Sindh Local Government (LG) law. Both sides had announced the formation of committees for holding talks. The government side will be represented by Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Taj Haider and Waqar Mehdi.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had also challenged the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Sindh High Court (SHC). The petition was moved by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

JI MQMP Sindh LG law

Comments

Comments are closed.

MQM-P too backs JI’s sit-in against Sindh LG law

Govt, SBP recommend ban on cryptocurrency

Sri Lanka seeks new China loan

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

‘Mini-budget’, SBP bill: MNAs expected to cast their vote today

Country reports highest Covid-19 infections in 4 months

Key challenges set in motion in-house change?

‘Mini-budget’: Business council lists its concerns

Funds’ embezzlement case: Shehbaz’s daughter, son-in-law declared absconders

PM praises role of ISI

SC verdict on Urdu, Punjabi: federal, Punjab govts asked to reply

Read more stories