Cold, dry weather likely in most parts

KARACHI: The country’s most parts are expected to see a cold and dry weather on Thursday, the Met Office said on Wednesday. However, high altitude mountainous parts may witness a very cold weather. Cloudy weather may prevail over upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa while Gilgit-Baltistan is likely to receive a light rain with snow.

Dense fog is expected to engulf upper Sindh, plains of Punjab and KP over the period. Over the past 24 hours, a cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while very cold in hilly areas. The day’s minimum temperature was recorded in Leh and Kalam -14 degrees Celsius, each, Astore -12, Gupis -10, Kalat, and Skardu -8, each, Hunza, Bagrote, and Anantnag -5,each.

