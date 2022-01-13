ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
Summary for new CJP appointment sent to presidency

INP 13 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Law Ministry has prepared a summary for the appointment of Justice Ata Bandial as new Chief Justice of Pakistan as the incumbent CJP Gulzar Ahmad is retiring on February 1, it was learnt on Wednesday.

According to sources, the Law Ministry has drafted the summary of Justice Bandial and the Law and Justice Secretary sent it to the Presidency for its approval.

President Arif Alvi will approve Justice Bandial’s appointment as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.

After the approval of the President, the Law and Justice Ministry will issue notification confirming Justice Bandial’s appointment. Current Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad will attain superannuation at the age of 65 on Feb 1 and Justice Bandial will succeed him and take oath to the office on Feb 2.

