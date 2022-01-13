ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US midday: Wheat futures fall

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

CHICAGO: U.S. wheat futures extended losses on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected that domestic farmers planted more acres than traders anticipated. Larger-than-expected USDA estimates for domestic and global wheat inventories added pressure on the market, analysts said, after supply concerns drove futures prices to nine-year highs at the Chicago Board of Trade in November.

The high prices helped to encourage more plantings as bakers and millers worried about tight supplies of high-protein wheat, analysts said. The USDA said U.S. growers planted 34.397 million acres of winter wheat, up 2% from 2021. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected 34.255 million acres.

The agency pegged domestic wheat ending stocks at 628 million bushels, above the average estimate for 608 million, and the global carryout at 279.95 million tonnes, above expectations for 278.67 million.

“Wheat got a bearish carryover number and a bearish acreage number,” said Ted Seifried, chief agriculture strategist for the Zaner Group. The most-active CBOT wheat contract was down 9 cents at $7.61-1/4 a bushel by 12:30 p.m. CST (1830 GMT) and reached a session low of $7.53-1/2.

Corn and soybean futures advanced at the CBOT after the USDA reduced South American production estimates and pegged world ending stocks below analysts’ expectations. Hot, dry conditions in southern Brazil and Argentina have raised doubts about harvest prospects. Brazilian food supply and statistics agency Conab on Tuesday lowered its 2021/2022 forecast for the country’s soybean and corn production.

USDA wheat rates U.S. wheat prices US midday wheat

Comments

Comments are closed.

US midday: Wheat futures fall

Govt, SBP recommend ban on cryptocurrency

Sri Lanka seeks new China loan

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

‘Mini-budget’, SBP bill: MNAs expected to cast their vote today

Country reports highest Covid-19 infections in 4 months

Key challenges set in motion in-house change?

‘Mini-budget’: Business council lists its concerns

Funds’ embezzlement case: Shehbaz’s daughter, son-in-law declared absconders

PM praises role of ISI

SC verdict on Urdu, Punjabi: federal, Punjab govts asked to reply

Read more stories