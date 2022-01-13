Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
13 Jan, 2022
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'22 115.90 118.99 115.70 118.61 12:06 - 2.59 14354 116.02
Jan 12
May'22 113.87 115.87 113.78 115.61 12:06 - 1.72 5567 113.89
Jan 12
Jul'22 111.48 112.95 111.25 112.86 12:05 - 1.25 2948 111.61
Jan 12
=================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.