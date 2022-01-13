ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
New York cotton

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

=================================================================================
                                  Current Session                       Prior Day
          Open     High    Low    Last     Time     Set     Chg     Vol       Set
=================================================================================
Mar'22   115.90   118.99   115.70   118.61   12:06   -      2.59   14354   116.02
                                            Jan 12
May'22   113.87   115.87   113.78   115.61   12:06   -      1.72    5567   113.89
                                            Jan 12
Jul'22   111.48   112.95   111.25   112.86   12:05   -      1.25    2948   111.61
                                            Jan 12
=================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

