ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nickel and copper march to fresh peaks on supply concerns

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

LONDON: Nickel prices surged to their highest in a decade on Wednesday and copper broke back through $10,000 a tonne on renewed supply fears as inventories dwindle. Industrial metals were also buoyed by easing concerns over economic growth in top metals consumer China.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) jumped as much as 4.4% to $22,745 a tonne, its highest since August 2011. It pared gains to stand at $22,085 by 1700 GMT, up 1.3%.

“The battery king, nickel, has been the initial driver, breaking above that $21,000 level, gapping higher, and now the rally is filtering through to copper and the others,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

Nickel’s sharp gains were partly fuelled by speculators buying back bearish positions, broker Marex said in a note.

“The focus in China is moving away from worries about the property sector slowdown to increased signs that they are going to provide stimulus and support to the economy, some of which will benefit industrial metals,” Hansen added.

In China, nickel prices leapt to a record high, with the February contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ending daytime trading 3.8% up at 162,340 yuan ($25,510) a tonne.

LME copper gained 3.5% to $10,059 a tonne, trading above the key psychological level for the first time since Oct 21.

Nickel stocks in LME warehouses have halved over the past five months to 99,462 tonnes, their lowest since December 2019, while refined nickel inventories in ShFE warehouses held close to a record low of 4,455 tonnes hit in August 2021.

LME cash nickel climbed to a premium of $192 a tonne over the three-month contract, its highest since October 2019, indicating tight near-term supplies.

LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $2,974.50 and lead climbed 1.9% to $2,344, but zinc dipped 0.1% to $3,554. Tin touched a record high of $41,600 a tonne and was last up 2.4% at $41,420.

Nickel prices copper rate LME rates Industrial metals rates

Comments

Comments are closed.

Nickel and copper march to fresh peaks on supply concerns

Govt, SBP recommend ban on cryptocurrency

Sri Lanka seeks new China loan

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

‘Mini-budget’, SBP bill: MNAs expected to cast their vote today

Country reports highest Covid-19 infections in 4 months

Key challenges set in motion in-house change?

‘Mini-budget’: Business council lists its concerns

Funds’ embezzlement case: Shehbaz’s daughter, son-in-law declared absconders

PM praises role of ISI

SC verdict on Urdu, Punjabi: federal, Punjab govts asked to reply

Read more stories