Keamari: garbage collection drive begins

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday inaugurated the addition of ‘mini-tippers’ to collect 100percent garbage from houses in Keamari and West districts.

On the occasion, Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Shah, Deputy Commissioner Keamari, Director General Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Channa, Executive Director Tariq Nizamani, Hangzhou Company CEO Peng, Consultant Muhammad Khalid and other officers were present.

Shah said that in the new Local Government Act, Mayor Karachi will be the Chairman of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board. “It is very welcoming that Sindh Solid Waste Management Board is going to launch regular operation not only in Karachi but also in other cities of Sindh,” he added.

He congratulated MD Zubair Ahmed Channa and his team, as well as, the Chinese company and appreciated their performance. “We also thank the Chinese government for always helping us.”

Responding to a question, the LG minister said that in the new local body law, the mayor of Karachi would be the chairman of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and he would have powers.

He said that if the management of sanitation in Karachi comes to Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, then the complaints of the people will be resolved.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) never stops peaceful protests, adding that they went to the sit-in of Jamaat-e-Islami for a dialogue. “Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team are working hard to improve the local government laws.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that after door-to-door garbage collection, the situation would be improved.

He said that now only District Central is left where garbage collection from house to house will be started soon. “Garbage will no longer be seen anywhere, we have to generate electricity from solid waste and move towards biogas plants,” he added.

