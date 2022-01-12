ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MPA Bilal Yasin gun attack case: two suspects arrested, say police

BR Web Desk 12 Jan, 2022

Police said that they have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the shooting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly Bilal Yasin, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

Last month, Bilal was injured in a firing incident in Lahore. The MPA was on his way home when unidentified assailants opened fire on his vehicle.

PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin injured in gun attack in Lahore

Bilal received two bullets; one in the abdomen, and another in the left leg, the sources said at the time.

Taking notice of the gun attack, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report in this regard, and arrest assailants within 24 hours.

Injured PML-N’s MPA out of immediate danger

“Bilal Yasin must be provided the best possible medical treatment,” the chief minister added.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had termed the incident an act of terrorism and demanded that the culprits be arrested and punished according to the law.

“I am worried about the life and health of Bilal Yasin. May Almighty bless him with good health,” Shehbaz tweeted, appealing to his party workers to pray for Yasin’s recovery.

PMLN Govt MPA Bilal Yasin Bilal Yasin

Comments

1000 characters

MPA Bilal Yasin gun attack case: two suspects arrested, say police

Despite Covid, Pakistan’s economic fundamentals remained stable, says Baqir

Pakistan's Regal Automobile Industries looks to raise Rs800mn through IPO

Pakistan's rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Accountability court declares Shehbaz's daughter, son-in-law proclaimed absconders

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

KSE-100 ends with trimmed gains, unable to sustain 46,000 level

Ramiz Raja to propose quadrangular series to revive Pakistan-India cricket

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India

Erdogan says will lower Turkish prices soon as possible

Covid-19: Pakistan logs over 2,000 new cases for the first time since September

Read more stories