MPA Bilal Yasin gun attack case: two suspects arrested, say police

Police said that they have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the shooting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly Bilal Yasin, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

Last month, Bilal was injured in a firing incident in Lahore. The MPA was on his way home when unidentified assailants opened fire on his vehicle.

Bilal received two bullets; one in the abdomen, and another in the left leg, the sources said at the time.

Taking notice of the gun attack, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report in this regard, and arrest assailants within 24 hours.

“Bilal Yasin must be provided the best possible medical treatment,” the chief minister added.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had termed the incident an act of terrorism and demanded that the culprits be arrested and punished according to the law.

“I am worried about the life and health of Bilal Yasin. May Almighty bless him with good health,” Shehbaz tweeted, appealing to his party workers to pray for Yasin’s recovery.