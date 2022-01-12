ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Philips faces fresh hit from toxic foam recall

AFP 12 Jan, 2022

THE HAGUE: Dutch electronics giant Philips said Wednesday it has set aside a further 225 million euros for a recall of faulty respiratory equipment that puts users at risk of inhaling toxic foam.

The company earmarked 500 million euros ($567 million) for the issue last year, but said more money was needed because more of the devices needed to be repaired than expected.

Philips shares fell 14 percent on the Amsterdam stock exchange after the announcement.

"Patient well-being is at the heart of everything we do at Philips, and we aim to get a solution to patients as fast as possible," Philips chief executive Frans van Houten said in a statement.

The devices in question are mainly for use in the home for patients with problems such as sleep apnoea, a disorder in which breathing stops and starts.

Philips recalled them in June after announcing that users were at risk of inhaling or swallowing pieces of degraded sound-dampening foam.

Philips Q4 earnings hit by part shortages and ventilator recall

Patients risked "possible toxic and carcinogenic effects" from the foam, as well as other symptoms including headaches, the firm said last year.

Philips said it was now "increasing the field action provision by around 225 million euros, mainly due to the higher volume of devices now requiring remediation", after expanding the recall to some older models.

The firm now expects to have to repair 5.2 million devices worldwide. So far it said it had produced 1.5 million repair kits of which 700,000 have reached customers.

Philips has confirmed it is a defendant in a number of consumer class action lawsuits from users of the devices as well as some personal injury claims.

It warned on Wednesday that sales for the final quarter of 2021 are likely to be 350 million euros lower than expected at 4.9 billion euros, due to the recall and supply chain problems.

Philips was founded as a lighting firm more than 100 years ago and made its name through household appliances but in recent years has focused on healthcare.

Philips faulty respiratory equipment

Comments

1000 characters

Philips faces fresh hit from toxic foam recall

Despite Covid, Pakistan’s economic fundamentals remained stable, says Baqir

Pakistan's Regal Automobile Industries looks to raise Rs800mn through IPO

Pakistan's rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Accountability court declares Shehbaz's daughter, son-in-law proclaimed absconders

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

KSE-100 ends with trimmed gains, unable to sustain 46,000 level

Ramiz Raja to propose quadrangular series to revive Pakistan-India cricket

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India

Erdogan says will lower Turkish prices soon as possible

Covid-19: Pakistan logs over 2,000 new cases for the first time since September

Read more stories