ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,762 Increased By 14.3 (0.3%)
BR30 19,873 Increased By 77.6 (0.39%)
KSE100 46,009 Increased By 128.3 (0.28%)
KSE30 18,116 Increased By 59.2 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Yearly basis: Pakistan's passenger car sales accelerate in 2021

  • PSMC leads the way with 108% year-on-year growth
Ali Ahmed 12 Jan, 2022

Pakistan auto sales continued to post strong growth in 2021 with sales in December alone clocking in at 24,462 units, an increase of 60% on a month-on-month basis. On a yearly basis, passenger car sales were up 118%.

As per data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), total car sales of Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), Indus Motor Company, Honda Atlas and Hyundai Nishat posted impressive growth in 2021.

“Car sales generally slow down in December as people wait for the start of the new year for the purchase of vehicles with new year registrations. (However) This time around, strong MoM sales increase was due to pre-buying on expectations of price increase by auto-assemblers,” said Umair Naseer, Associate Director Research at Topline Securities Ltd, in a note.

The following graph shows sales of the four companies in calendar year 2021.

Monthly figures

Meanwhile, figures show 4,405 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during December as compared to the sale of 1,529 units in the same period in 2020, an increase of 188% YoY.

PSMC witnessed highest ever monthly sales of 15,503 units during December, up 82% MoM and 104% YoY. During CY21, sales were up by 108% YoY to 122,799 units

Month-on-month: Pakistan's overall auto sales decline 11% in November

Meanwhile, Arif Habib Limited (AHL) said the massive growth despite shortage of semi-conductor chips, disruption in international supply chain and booking suspensions of various automobiles is mainly due to i) improved purchasing power, and ii) consumers interest in buying cars in anticipation of price hikes as cars are soon expected to be slapped with increased RDs and FEDs.

Auto financing has played a huge role in increasing car sales.

Sales of Toyota Corolla clocked in at 3,180 units in December, improving 77% YoY and 14% MoM. Sales of Toyota Yaris clocked in at 1,971 units, showing no change on a MoM basis but a 37% increase YoY.

The sales of Suzuki Cultus declined by 15% on monthly basis to 1,411 units in December as compared to 1,651 units sold in November.

Suzuki Alto was ahead of other variants, witnessing a massive increase in sales as it went from 2,954 units in December 2020 to 9,195 units in December 2021, an increase of 211% YoY.

auto sales Toyota suzuki PAMA CULTUS Alto Civic passenger cars City

Comments

1000 characters

Yearly basis: Pakistan's passenger car sales accelerate in 2021

Covid-19: Pakistan logs over 2,000 new cases for the first time since September

Despite Covid, Pakistan’s economic fundamentals remained stable: Baqir

Infant milk, bread: Govt will urge IMF to be flexible: Tarin

Power base tariff: Power Div proposes further hike

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

Ramiz Raja to propose quadrangular series to revive Pakistan-India cricket

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India

‘Mini-budget’ Senate adopts suggestions

First five months of current fiscal: Circular debt touches Rs2.41trn mark

FY23: World Bank projects 4pc GDP growth rate for Pakistan

Read more stories