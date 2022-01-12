ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,762 Increased By 14.2 (0.3%)
BR30 19,870 Increased By 75 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,992 Increased By 110.5 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,106 Increased By 49.1 (0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares rise as cooler inflation opens door to policy easing

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares rose on Wednesday as slower-than-expected December producer inflation made room for more monetary easing in the world's second-largest economy, with new energy vehicle makers advancing on data showing strong sales momentum.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.84% at 3,597.43.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1%, with the consumer staples sector up 1.06%, resources firms up 2.63% and industrial firms up 2.28%.

China shares end higher on consumer, healthcare boost

** China's producer prices rose slower than expected in December after government measures to contain high raw material prices, while consumer prices slowed as food prices fell.

** Analysts expect moderating factory-gate inflation to offer more room for loosening monetary policy, as authorities seek to stabilise growth.

** A sub-index tracking makers of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and their suppliers ended the day up 4.74%.

** New data on Monday showed NEV sales jumped 114% in December from a year earlier, continuing strong growth momentum despite falling auto sales overall.

** The real estate index was down 1.12% amid continued concerns over the ability of developers to service their debts.

** Property firms controlled by developers Shimao Group Holdings, Kaisa Group Holdings and Greenland Group have been named and shamed in a list of Chinese companies "consistently overdue" on commercial paper payments.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.33% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.635%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was 1.43% firmer, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.92%.

** At 0700 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3652 per US dollar, 0.13% firmer than the previous close of 6.3733.

Chinese shares

Comments

1000 characters

China shares rise as cooler inflation opens door to policy easing

Covid-19: Pakistan logs over 2,000 new cases for the first time since September

Despite Covid, Pakistan’s economic fundamentals remained stable: Baqir

Infant milk, bread: Govt will urge IMF to be flexible: Tarin

Power base tariff: Power Div proposes further hike

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

Ramiz Raja to propose quadrangular series to revive Pakistan-India cricket

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India

‘Mini-budget’ Senate adopts suggestions

First five months of current fiscal: Circular debt touches Rs2.41trn mark

FY23: World Bank projects 4pc GDP growth rate for Pakistan

Read more stories