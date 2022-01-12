ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,776 Increased By 27.4 (0.58%)
BR30 20,011 Increased By 215.5 (1.09%)
KSE100 46,086 Increased By 205.1 (0.45%)
KSE30 18,133 Increased By 76.5 (0.42%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Philips Q4 earnings hit by part shortages and ventilator recall

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

AMSTERDAM: Dutch health technology company Philips on Wednesday said it expected fourth-quarter core profit to drop around 40% to about 650 million euros ($739.25 million), hit by a global shortage of electronic components and the fallout of a massive recall of ventilators.

Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said in its profit warning, due to the shortage of parts, a lack of freight capacity and customers postponing their orders.

Sales were around 350 million euros lower than Philips had expected, taking comparable sales over 2021 down 1% - while the company had guided for a small increase.

The supply-chain problems added to the worries over the recall of ventilators, for which Philips said it had taken a new provision of 225 million euros, as more devices needed to be repaired than previously expected.

Germany agrees new Covid curbs as Omicron variant spreads across globe

Philips last year set aside 500 million euros for the operation, as it estimated it would replace up to four million ventilators and respiratory devices worldwide because of a polyurethane foam part that might degrade and become toxic.

Philips shares have lost around a third of their value since the company announced the recall in April last year.

The company will publish full quarterly and yearly results on Jan. 24.

Dutch health technology company Philips

Comments

1000 characters

Philips Q4 earnings hit by part shortages and ventilator recall

Infant milk, bread: Govt will urge IMF to be flexible: Tarin

Cabinet decides to move LHC against Shehbaz

Power base tariff: Power Div proposes further hike

‘Mini-budget’ Senate adopts suggestions

First five months of current fiscal: Circular debt touches Rs2.41trn mark

FY23: World Bank projects 4pc GDP growth rate for Pakistan

Sale of Liquefied Natural Gas: Bill on weighted average cost on the cards

Iran nuclear talks proceeding too slowly, says France

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather sued over promotion of crypto token

Oil tests pre-Omicron highs on economic growth hopes

Read more stories