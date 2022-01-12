ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,777 Increased By 28.7 (0.6%)
BR30 20,021 Increased By 225.6 (1.14%)
KSE100 46,091 Increased By 209.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,136 Increased By 79.5 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
No rest, Starc wants to play all five Ashes Tests

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

SYDNEY: Mitchell Starc wants to be the only Australian fast bowler to play all five Ashes Tests after declaring himself fit and raring to go for this week's day-night fifth match in Hobart.

Concerns were raised about Starc's workload after he took only one wicket in the fourth Test in Sydney, but the left-armer quickly laughed off the idea that it was his turn for a rest.

"I hope not, it's a pink ball game," Starc, who has taken 52 in nine day-night Tests, told reporters from Hobart on Wednesday.

"I'm feeling good. We've had a couple of days to get ready for the fifth Test.

Australia retain Ashes after crushing humiliated England

"I'm not looking for a break," he added. "It's the last Test match of the Ashes series and it's the pink ball too. I'd very much like to play. I guess it's in the hands of the selectors but I won't be asking for a rest."

Despite a dramatic draw in Sydney, Australia will take a 3-0 lead into the final Test of the series after big wins in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne.

Captain Pat Cummins missed the second Test because of COVID-19 protocols, while the third member of Australia's regular pace attack, Josh Hazlewood, has been sidelined since the opener with a side strain.

Paceman Scott Boland, who made a remarkable debut as a replacement for Cummins in Melbourne and backed up in similar style in Sydney, has a rib problem which could rule him out of the Hobart match.

Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson, who bowled with Starc in the first day-night match of the series in Adelaide, are available to replace Boland if he is ruled out.

"The bowlers that have come into the group have performed from the get-go, they've played their role fantastically," said Starc.

"Scotty has been sensational."

Of Starc's 15 wickets over the series, including the spectacular dismissal of Rory Burns with the first ball of the first Test, six came in the day-night Adelaide Test.

"I've always maintained that I've found the pink ball to be more like a white ball than a red ball," Starc said when asked to explain the secret of his success.

"Whether that comes into play with the way I approach my white ball cricket, I'm not sure."

Mitchell Starc

