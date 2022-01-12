Sri Lanka will repay all debt due in 2022, gradually build reserves

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government will meet all debt repayments in 2022 and work on a more comprehensive plan to address the dwindling foreign exchange reserves, its central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Wednesday.

Cabraal said not repaying debt will only push the country into bigger challenges and the government was making arrangements for meeting every single payment due.

Sri Lanka central bank governor says to review possible illegal money channels as remittance drops

He also said the country is expected to achieve 5.5% growth in 2022.