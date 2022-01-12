ANL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
ASL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
AVN 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
FFL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FNEL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.22%)
GGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.57%)
KEL 3.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.22%)
PIBTL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
PRL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.68%)
SILK 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.31%)
TELE 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.01%)
TPL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.54%)
TPLP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TREET 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.11%)
TRG 111.45 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.22%)
UNITY 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.22%)
WAVES 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.95%)
WTL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (9.79%)
YOUW 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.38%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By 26.7 (0.56%)
BR30 19,967 Increased By 171.5 (0.87%)
KSE100 46,117 Increased By 236.2 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By 92.3 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares open higher on Wall Street gains

AFP 12 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened higher Wednesday after remarks from the US Fed chair fell within expectations, relieving investors who then lifted Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei index rose 0.80 percent, or 224.92 points, to 28,447.40, while the broader Topix index added 0.72 percent, or 14.33 points, to 2,001.15.

The dollar stood at 115.31 yen, nearly flat from 115.28 yen seen Tuesday in New York.

Investors had been selling down Tokyo shares in recent sessions but they regained composure after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pledged to fight inflation but did not project the hawkish tones that some had feared.

Tokyo stocks open lower on US monetary tightening fears

"It came within expectations, and US investors reacted in relief," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Gains on the Nasdaq as well as solid semiconductor share performance in the United States should boost chip-related shares in Japan as well, the brokerage said.

Powell's pledge to focus on achieving full employment also brightened investor sentiment, Okasan added.

Among major shares, Sony Group rose 1.39 percent to 14,605 yen. SoftBank Group jumped 3.08 percent to 5,525 yen.

Toyota trimmed earlier gains and was up 0.09 percent at 2,324 yen.

Semiconductor maker Murata Manufacturing added 2.74 percent to 9,275 yen. Advantest, producer of chip testing kits, surged 2.58 percent to 10,740 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc added 1.24 percent to 24,480 yen. Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, rose 1.32 percent to 60,040 yen.

Construction equipment maker Komatsu lost 0.31 percent to 2,931 yen.

Dollar Nikkei index Tokyo shares Sony Group

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares open higher on Wall Street gains

Cabinet decides to move LHC against Shehbaz

Power base tariff: Power Div proposes further hike

‘Mini-budget’ Senate adopts suggestions

First five months of current fiscal: Circular debt touches Rs2.41trn mark

FY23: World Bank projects 4pc GDP growth rate for Pakistan

SC seeks new plot allotment policy from govt

Shehbaz offers support, albeit conditionally, to ‘mini-budget’

IHC asks CDA to seal restaurant, take control of golf course

Employees of KMC Cooperative Society: SC cancels allotment of land

Sale of Liquefied Natural Gas: Bill on weighted average cost on the cards

Read more stories