ANL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
ASL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
AVN 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
FFL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FNEL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.22%)
GGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.57%)
KEL 3.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.22%)
PIBTL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
PRL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.68%)
SILK 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.31%)
TELE 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.01%)
TPL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.54%)
TPLP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TREET 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.11%)
TRG 111.45 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.22%)
UNITY 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.22%)
WAVES 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.95%)
WTL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (9.79%)
YOUW 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.38%)
BR100 4,776 Increased By 28 (0.59%)
BR30 19,977 Increased By 181.6 (0.92%)
KSE100 46,116 Increased By 235.3 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,148 Increased By 91.4 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

WTA says deported player Voracova 'did nothing wrong'

AFP 12 Jan, 2022

MELBOURNE: The Women's Tennis Association said Wednesday that Renata Voracova did nothing wrong after the Czech player was detained on the same "unfortunate" grounds as Novak Djokovic and deported from Australia.

Voracova and men's world number one Djokovic had their visas cancelled after presenting Covid-19 vaccination exemptions ahead of the Australian Open.

The 38-year-old was initially permitted to enter the country and even managed a doubles match at a Melbourne tournament in the run-up to the opening Grand Slam of the year, which starts on Monday.

But she was then put in a detention facility in Melbourne with Djokovic pending a decision by Australian authorities.

Djokovic's Australian Open dream hangs in balance

While Voracova left Australia on Saturday, Djokovic stayed and won a battle court to remain.

The women's governing body said it believed that all players should be vaccinated and backed Australia's immigration policies.

"That being said, the complications experienced over the past few days where athletes have followed the approved and authorised process of receiving a medical exemption for entry into the country are unfortunate," it added in a statement.

"Renata Voracova followed these rules and procedures, was cleared for entry upon her arrival, competed in an event and then suddenly had her visa cancelled when she had done nothing wrong.

"We will continue to work with all authorities on addressing this unfortunate situation in an appropriate manner."

Voracova said on Tuesday that she would demand compensation from Tennis Australia, organisers of the open, and it "won't be small".

"The air ticket alone cost 60,000 Czech crowns (2,50 euros, $2,800) and my coach travelled with me," she told the Denik daily after arriving back in Prague.

"And then there is all that time, hotels, training for the Grand Slam, the potential prize money.

"I hope Tennis Australia will face up to it and that we won't have to take legal steps."

Djokovic Australian Open Women's Tennis Association Czech player

Comments

1000 characters

WTA says deported player Voracova 'did nothing wrong'

Cabinet decides to move LHC against Shehbaz

Power base tariff: Power Div proposes further hike

‘Mini-budget’ Senate adopts suggestions

First five months of current fiscal: Circular debt touches Rs2.41trn mark

FY23: World Bank projects 4pc GDP growth rate for Pakistan

SC seeks new plot allotment policy from govt

Shehbaz offers support, albeit conditionally, to ‘mini-budget’

IHC asks CDA to seal restaurant, take control of golf course

Employees of KMC Cooperative Society: SC cancels allotment of land

Sale of Liquefied Natural Gas: Bill on weighted average cost on the cards

Read more stories