HBL-PSL 2022: Online sale of tickets begins

LAHORE: The sale of tickets for the HBL-Pakistan Super League (PSL)-2022 has been started on Tuesday while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unfolded details of ticket prices for the mega event.

The PCB, in a new initiative, has introduced the early bird offer. This means fans can purchase discounted first-class and general enclosure tickets for all preliminary round matches, if booked before 17th January.

The first-leg of 15 matches will be played in Karachi from 27th January to 7th February, while the remaining 19 matches will be held in Lahore from 10th-27th February.

The ticket prices for the 27th January tournament opener between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium, which will take place following the curtain-raiser ceremony, have been fixed at Rs 2,500 for VIP enclosure, Rs 2,000 for premium enclosure, Rs 1,500 for first-class enclosure and Rs 500 for general enclosure. For the 27th February final at the Gaddafi Stadium, ticket prices have been set at Rs 4,000 for VIP enclosure, Rs 3,000 for premium enclosure, Rs 2,500 for first-class enclosure and Rs 1,500 for general enclosure.

Ticket prices for the other three play-offs scheduled for February 23, 24 and 25 have been locked at Rs 3,000 for VIP enclosure, Rs 2,500 for premium enclosure, Rs 2,000 for first-class enclosure and Rs 1,000 for general enclosure, a PCB spokesman, said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022