President, PM, others running ‘illegal’ cos abroad: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday alleged that “our country’s president, prime minister, and ministers are running illegal companies abroad and making money.”

Talking to reporters, after appearing before Accountability Court in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case, he said that according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s scrutiny committee’s report, Prime Minister Imran Khan had not submitted a single bank statement and document of those companies in the ECP during seven years.

He said that embezzlement had been unearthed in the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) funding. The ruling party only declared four bank accounts out of 26 accounts, he added.

Abbasi said former chief justice Saqib Nisar, who had so far not answered that whether he had interfered in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s bail matter or not, had given title of “Sadiq and Ameen” during court judgments.

The PML-N leader said the proposal regarding imposition of more taxes had landed in the National Assembly and the Senate. The government was concealing the details of agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said, adding the government was unable to justify giving unprecedented power to the governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and making him “a viceroy”.

About the Murree tragedy, he said that no one was ready to take responsibility that left 22 people dead.

“There was no one to clear the road in Murree,” he said, adding if the concerned authorities had deputed a small number, precious lives might not had been lost.

Earlier, he and other accused appeared before Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan in the LNG case but the court took a short break due to unavailability of Dr Yaser Aman Khan, counsel for the co-accused former chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Saeed Ahmed.

Later, Saeed’s counsel conducted cross-examination of the prosecution witness, Asad Tirmizi.

After completion of cross-examination, the court adjourned hearing of the case till January 18.

