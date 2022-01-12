ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President, PM, others running ‘illegal’ cos abroad: Khaqan

Fazal Sher 12 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday alleged that “our country’s president, prime minister, and ministers are running illegal companies abroad and making money.”

Talking to reporters, after appearing before Accountability Court in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case, he said that according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s scrutiny committee’s report, Prime Minister Imran Khan had not submitted a single bank statement and document of those companies in the ECP during seven years.

He said that embezzlement had been unearthed in the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) funding. The ruling party only declared four bank accounts out of 26 accounts, he added.

Abbasi said former chief justice Saqib Nisar, who had so far not answered that whether he had interfered in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s bail matter or not, had given title of “Sadiq and Ameen” during court judgments.

The PML-N leader said the proposal regarding imposition of more taxes had landed in the National Assembly and the Senate. The government was concealing the details of agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said, adding the government was unable to justify giving unprecedented power to the governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and making him “a viceroy”.

About the Murree tragedy, he said that no one was ready to take responsibility that left 22 people dead.

“There was no one to clear the road in Murree,” he said, adding if the concerned authorities had deputed a small number, precious lives might not had been lost.

Earlier, he and other accused appeared before Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan in the LNG case but the court took a short break due to unavailability of Dr Yaser Aman Khan, counsel for the co-accused former chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Saeed Ahmed.

Later, Saeed’s counsel conducted cross-examination of the prosecution witness, Asad Tirmizi.

After completion of cross-examination, the court adjourned hearing of the case till January 18.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accountability court LNG case Imran Khan ECP PMLN justice Saqib Nisar

Comments

Comments are closed.

President, PM, others running ‘illegal’ cos abroad: Khaqan

Cabinet decides to move LHC against Shehbaz

Power base tariff: Power Div proposes further hike

‘Mini-budget’ Senate adopts suggestions

First five months of current fiscal: Circular debt touches Rs2.41trn mark

WB projects 4pc GDP growth rate

SC seeks new plot allotment policy from govt

Shehbaz offers support, albeit conditionally, to ‘mini-budget’

IHC asks CDA to seal restaurant, take control of golf course

Employees of KMC Cooperative Society: SC cancels allotment of land

Sale of Liquefied Natural Gas: Bill on weighted average cost on the cards

Read more stories