PAC members may decide to file reference against NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: Members of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) may take a decision in Thursday’s meeting to file a reference against the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sources in the PAC Secretariat said the secretariat had dispatched letters to Prime Minister Secretariat and the NAB office and asked them to explain the reason of withdrawal of the NAB letter after the NAB took a U-turn on Saturday by requesting the National Assembly secretary to consider its earlier letter as withdrawn, in which, the bureau had said its chairman Javed Iqbal will not attend a meeting of the PAC on January 6, 2022.

The NAB requested the secretary National Assembly that the NAB’s letter written on January 3, 2022, should be considered as withdrawn, a fresh letter of the accountability bureau to the NA secretary said and the reference made in this context to the prime minister in the above referred letter was inadvertent and accidental. The chairman PAC on January 6, reportedly, suspended the proceeding of the meeting in protest, after it came in the notice that the NAB chairman would not be attending the meeting as he had asked a senior official to represent him with the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

