Chinese embassy distributes flood relief package in Gwadar

KARACHI: In the first week of January, Gwadar witnessed heavy precipitation which resulted in a flood like situation. Many houses were collapsed, lives of local populace threatened and property severely damaged. The Balochistan government announced state of emergency and Gwadar was declared a ‘Calamity-Hit District’.

Chinese embassy, together with the Chinese enterprises in Gwadar took prompt action by collecting and distributing edible items to local families in order to get their lives back to normalcy.

China Overseas Ports Holding Company organized a supporting team which consists of local employees. Amid the torrential rain, the support team continued their efforts by outreaching far-flung areas of the districts which have traditionally remained deprived and untouched. Such endeavors on the part of Chinese and the corresponding response from the Pakistani side, signalizes the deep-rooted strength of China-Pakistan ties.

The affectees on receiving the package were very thankful to Chinese brothers and the embassy for coming to their rescue in no time.

