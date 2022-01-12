Missions abroad asked to utilise resources to facilitate diaspora

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Tuesday, asked Pakistan missions abroad to utilise all available resources to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora and undertake sustained efforts to address their complaints in an effective and time-bound manner.

The foreign secretary held a virtual meeting with Pakistan ambassadors and consuls general across the globe, as well as heads of ministry of foreign affairs’ camp offices in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta, Foreign Office said.

It stated that the meeting focused on matters pertaining to the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) and reviewed the systemic issues with respect to redressal of complaints initiated at Pakistan Citizens’ Portal (PCP), with a view to enhancing efficiency and effectiveness of public service delivery and resolution of complaints by Pakistan missions abroad and the ministry’s camp offices in the provincial capitals.

Commending the valuable contributions of overseas Pakistanis in the country’s economic growth and national development, he stressed that Pakistan missions abroad must utilise all available resources to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora and undertake sustained efforts in addressing their complaints in an effective and time-bound manner.

Appreciating the engagement of the ambassadors and consuls general with overseas Pakistanis through e-katcheries, the foreign secretary underscored that these interactions with the Pakistani diaspora must continue on a regular basis in line with the prime minister’s directive.

It further stated that the foreign secretary also highlighted the significance of PCP and e-katcheries in identifying and eliminating the systemic issues that impede the timely resolution of complaints and efficient delivery of services to Pakistan diaspora.

It added that the meeting participants apprised the foreign secretary of the trends in complaints lodged by Pakistani diaspora on PCP and suggested a range of measures for redressal on a sustainable basis.

The foreign secretary affirmed that the recommendations made by the heads of missions would be shared with the relevant government entities to bring further improvement in the public service delivery to Pakistani diaspora and resolution of their complaints.

