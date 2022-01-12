Pakistan
FCCI expresses concern over Murree tragedy
12 Jan, 2022
FAISALABAD: Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has expressed grave concern over the loss of precious lives in Murree blizzard and demanded enhanced, efficient and foolproof measures for the safety and security of the tourists to avoid recurrences of such tragic incidents in future.
