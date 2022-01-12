ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Controversial’ LG law: MQM-P leaders brief businessmen

Recorder Report 12 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Convener MQM-Pakistan, briefed business community about background of the changes made in the LG law for gradual transfer of administrative powers from mayor and local government to provincial government.

He along with Aminul Haque, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom and Jawed Hanif Khan, MPA visited the office of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to invite the office-bearers of FPCCI to attend a joint session of political & economic stakeholders of Karachi on what he called a ‘black LG law’ by government of Sindh on Wednesday, on January 12th, 2022 at a local hotel.

He said that FPCCI being the apex body representing the trade and industry and service sectors of Pakistan should play an effective role in providing us improving and changing amendment required for the better service delivery to the different sub-sectors of the economy including their presence in board of governors and in advisory councils to guide politicians as to how the best serves delivery can be provided in terms of ease of doing business.

Aminul Haque, Federal Minister informed that being the elected member in parliament from Karachi, he is taking up the issues related to ‘mini-budget’ measures, which are adversely affecting the businessmen.

He said: “We are coalition partner of the federal government but yet we cannot forget that we are elected by your votes and we are your representative in lower and upper house.” He further informed that MQM has submitted their reservations on various issues in respect of increase in sales tax rates, specifically IT-related items.

He further added that we are planning to have interaction with businessmen on sustainable bases in respect of trade-related issues handled by the federal government. “Therefore, we are seeking your participation in the discussion on ‘black LG law’ by Government of Sindh by recognizing you as necessary economic stakeholders.”

Jawed Hanif, MPA talked about the importance of Karachi to deserve the merit of higher development allocation which presently is limited to Rs.26 billion on project basis against the annual development budget (ADB) of Rs. 1500 billion.

President FPCCI on the occasion said that we take it as a positive approach by MQM leadership to acknowledge us as necessary economic stakeholders.

Engr. M. A. Jabbar, on the occasion, said that universally in democratic societies the functions and powers are delegated to the local governments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FPCCI Aminul Haque MQMP Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui LG law

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Controversial’ LG law: MQM-P leaders brief businessmen

Cabinet decides to move LHC against Shehbaz

Power base tariff: Power Div proposes further hike

‘Mini-budget’ Senate adopts suggestions

First five months of current fiscal: Circular debt touches Rs2.41trn mark

WB projects 4pc GDP growth rate

SC seeks new plot allotment policy from govt

Shehbaz offers support, albeit conditionally, to ‘mini-budget’

IHC asks CDA to seal restaurant, take control of golf course

Employees of KMC Cooperative Society: SC cancels allotment of land

Sale of Liquefied Natural Gas: Bill on weighted average cost on the cards

Read more stories