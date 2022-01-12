‘Controversial’ LG law: MQM-P leaders brief businessmen

KARACHI: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Convener MQM-Pakistan, briefed business community about background of the changes made in the LG law for gradual transfer of administrative powers from mayor and local government to provincial government.

He along with Aminul Haque, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom and Jawed Hanif Khan, MPA visited the office of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to invite the office-bearers of FPCCI to attend a joint session of political & economic stakeholders of Karachi on what he called a ‘black LG law’ by government of Sindh on Wednesday, on January 12th, 2022 at a local hotel.

He said that FPCCI being the apex body representing the trade and industry and service sectors of Pakistan should play an effective role in providing us improving and changing amendment required for the better service delivery to the different sub-sectors of the economy including their presence in board of governors and in advisory councils to guide politicians as to how the best serves delivery can be provided in terms of ease of doing business.

Aminul Haque, Federal Minister informed that being the elected member in parliament from Karachi, he is taking up the issues related to ‘mini-budget’ measures, which are adversely affecting the businessmen.

He said: “We are coalition partner of the federal government but yet we cannot forget that we are elected by your votes and we are your representative in lower and upper house.” He further informed that MQM has submitted their reservations on various issues in respect of increase in sales tax rates, specifically IT-related items.

He further added that we are planning to have interaction with businessmen on sustainable bases in respect of trade-related issues handled by the federal government. “Therefore, we are seeking your participation in the discussion on ‘black LG law’ by Government of Sindh by recognizing you as necessary economic stakeholders.”

Jawed Hanif, MPA talked about the importance of Karachi to deserve the merit of higher development allocation which presently is limited to Rs.26 billion on project basis against the annual development budget (ADB) of Rs. 1500 billion.

President FPCCI on the occasion said that we take it as a positive approach by MQM leadership to acknowledge us as necessary economic stakeholders.

Engr. M. A. Jabbar, on the occasion, said that universally in democratic societies the functions and powers are delegated to the local governments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022