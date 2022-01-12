IHC dismisses plea seeking disqualification of prime minister

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition seeking qualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah, on Tuesday, rejected the petition moved by a citizen, Fida Ullah, resident of Lakki Marwat, seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification over his statement that 16 MNAs sold their votes in the Senate elections in 2021.

The IHC bench dismissed the petition after hearing the arguments and termed the petition as inadmissible.

The petition stated that the PM made the statement that 16 parliamentarians sold their votes in the Senate elections. He added that the Federal Minister, Sheikh Rasheed, also admitted it and stated that action cannot be taken against them [MNAs].

The petitioner requested the court to declare PM Khan disqualified over his confession. However, after the initial hearing of the plea, the IHC CJ declared it as inadmissible and directed the petitioner to ask the MNA of his constituency to file a petition in this context.

Meanwhile, the same bench also reserved its decision regarding the maintainability of a petition moved by the family of Ahmad Hassan Rana advocate son of former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Muhammad Shamim Rana against some PTI ministers and leaders.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah asked Ahmad Hassan Rana to read the prayers of his petition. He further said that the petitioners are not an affected party in this case.

Then, Ahmad requested the court to permit him to present the law case in this matter.

However, the IHC court reserved its verdict over maintainability of the case.

The petitioners including Anum Ahmed Rana wife of Ahmed Hasan Rana, Muhammad Hamza Rana son of Ahmed Hasan Rana, and Areeba Ahmed Rana daughter of Ahmad Hasan Rana filed the petition through Ahmad Hassan Rana and sought disqualification of the PTI leaders and ministers and contempt of court proceedings against them and other respondents.

