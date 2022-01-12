ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
IHC dismisses plea seeking disqualification of prime minister

Terence J Sigamony 12 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition seeking qualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah, on Tuesday, rejected the petition moved by a citizen, Fida Ullah, resident of Lakki Marwat, seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification over his statement that 16 MNAs sold their votes in the Senate elections in 2021.

The IHC bench dismissed the petition after hearing the arguments and termed the petition as inadmissible.

The petition stated that the PM made the statement that 16 parliamentarians sold their votes in the Senate elections. He added that the Federal Minister, Sheikh Rasheed, also admitted it and stated that action cannot be taken against them [MNAs].

The petitioner requested the court to declare PM Khan disqualified over his confession. However, after the initial hearing of the plea, the IHC CJ declared it as inadmissible and directed the petitioner to ask the MNA of his constituency to file a petition in this context.

Meanwhile, the same bench also reserved its decision regarding the maintainability of a petition moved by the family of Ahmad Hassan Rana advocate son of former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Muhammad Shamim Rana against some PTI ministers and leaders.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah asked Ahmad Hassan Rana to read the prayers of his petition. He further said that the petitioners are not an affected party in this case.

Then, Ahmad requested the court to permit him to present the law case in this matter.

However, the IHC court reserved its verdict over maintainability of the case.

The petitioners including Anum Ahmed Rana wife of Ahmed Hasan Rana, Muhammad Hamza Rana son of Ahmed Hasan Rana, and Areeba Ahmed Rana daughter of Ahmad Hasan Rana filed the petition through Ahmad Hassan Rana and sought disqualification of the PTI leaders and ministers and contempt of court proceedings against them and other respondents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

