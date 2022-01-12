Tokyo stocks end lower following Wall Street

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday after Wall Street shares ended mostly down on worries over a possible tightening of US monetary policy to address inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.90 percent, or 256.08 points, to end at 28,222.48, while the broader Topix index fell 0.44 percent, or 8.86 points, to 1,986.82.

The dollar fetched 115.22 yen in Asian trade, almost unchanged from 115.20 in New York late Monday.

“There was growing concern among investors that the normalisation of US monetary policy might be brought forward, prompting them to sell growth stocks,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota edged up 0.62 percent to 2,322 yen, Sony Group was down 0.92 percent to 14,405 yen and Fujitsu dipped 1.91 percent to 18,400 yen.

Nippon Paint plunged 12.28 percent to 1,100 yen after it said it will offer $1.8 billion in overseas share sales.