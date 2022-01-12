ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
European stocks recover as tech snaps seven-day rout

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

LONDON: Investors venturing back into tech shares along with upbeat expectations for the fourth-quarter earnings season led European stocks to recover on Tuesday, after fears of rising rates drove heavy losses in recent sessions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.8% higher, recovering from its worst day in 1-1/2 months. Technology stocks were the best performers for the day, adding 1.9% after tumbling nearly 8% over the past seven sessions.

Rising bond yields across the world on expectations of US and European interest rate hikes this year had spurred large losses in tech as investors discounted future earnings from the sector.

“The market is grappling with a broad-based rotation and the potential for a hastened pace of rate hikes, which is leading to volatility,” said Greg Marcus, managing director, UBS Private Wealth Management.

European bourses have tumbled from record highs hit earlier this month as rising yields, inflationary pressures and COVID-19 cases pile pressure on equities.

However, the European Central Bank (ECB) does not see euro zone inflation above its 2% target in the medium term, chief economist Philip Lane said in an interview, even as inflation across the bloc rose to 5% in December.

The upcoming fourth-quarter earnings season is expected to strike a positive note for stock markets. Germany’s Delivery Hero SE jumped 5.0% after saying it expects its food delivery business to break even during the second half of 2022 on demand that has soared since the pandemic began.

“Regardless of the volatility seen in markets so far this year, corporate fundamentals are strong and we are expecting double-digit earnings growth this year, which should bode well for stock prices in 2022,” UBS’ Marcus said.

Profit for companies listed on the STOXX 600 is expected to jump 49.3% in the fourth quarter to 109.1 billion euros ($123.7 billion) from a year earlier, Refinitiv data showed.

Among other stocks, Italy’s second-largest bank, UniCredit , fell 1.1% after reports that it was interested in bidding for Russia’s Otkritie Bank.

HelloFresh gained 1.0% after the German meal-kit delivery firm announced a share buyback of up to 250 million euros.

Construction chemicals maker Sika AG climbed 2.9% after reporting a 17.3% rise in 2021 sales, boosted by acquisitions and an upturn in the building industry.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank slipped 0.5% after US financial investor Cerberus, which has favoured a merger of the bank and Commerzbank, divested a large chunk of its holdings in the top two German lenders.

