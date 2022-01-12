ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Gulf bourses close mixed ahead of Powell testimony

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Tuesday, as investors awaited US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s appearance before the Senate Banking Committee, hoping for cues on the timing of expected policy tightening.

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.3%, extending losses for a sixth session, with Emirates Telecommunications Group losing 1.8%.

Dubai’s main share index retreated 0.7%, hit by a 0.8% fall in Emirates NBD Bank and a 2% decline in Dubai Investments.

The Dubai stocks were down as risk appetite fell before the Fed’s address, said Eman AlAyyaf, CEO of EA Trading’.

“Overall, the main index remains on a positive trend as investors take all recent government initiatives into account.”

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said it expects the UAE economy to grow 4.2% in 2022, accelerating from last year’s 2.1% growth.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 1.5%, buoyed by a 2.9% jump in Al Rajhi Bank.

Saudi Arabian renewable energy utility ACWA Power International jumped more than 6%, reaching its highest since its market debut in October, after it obtained commercial operation certificate to begin the first phase of Dubai-based Noor Energy 1 project.

Oil prices gained after two days of losses, with Brent crude futures up 0.8% at $81.66 a barrel following a 1% drop in the previous session.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index eased 0.2%, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company dropping 1.2%.

Egypt’s central bank said on Monday it had approved a set of rules under which it would be able to provide emergency liquidity to local lenders.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 1.5% to 11,844

ABU DHABI fell 0.3% to 8,333

DUBAI down 0.7% to 3,208

QATAR was flat at 12,052

EGYPT lost 0.2% to 12,002

BAHRAIN was up 0.3% to 1,795

OMAN rose 0.1% to 4,225

KUWAIT added 1% to 7,871.

US Federal Reserve Emirates NBD Bank Jerome Powell Eman AlAyyaf

