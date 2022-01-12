Sindh govt to set up ‘Sindh Civil Servant Academy’

KARACHI: Sindh government plans to set up Sindh Civil Servant Academy to train the officers and conduct necessary courses.

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah while presiding over an important meeting here said around 10 acres of land has been selected in Hawke’s Bay for the Academy.

The meeting was briefed that the academy will be built at a cost of Rs 1 billion. Rs 250 million have been earmarked for the construction of the academy, this year.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi, Secretary General Administration, Secretary Training Management, Deputy Commissioner Keamari and other concerned officers.

