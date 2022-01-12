ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
Murree incident: UBG lauds army’s role in rescue work

Recorder Report 12 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The UBG leaders and members have lauded the rescue work carried out by the Pak army at Murree saving lot of precious lives trapped in heavy snowfall.

While commenting on Murree calamity, Iftikhar Ail Malik, Tanvir Ahmad Sheikh, Zafar Bakhtawari, Khalid Tawab, and others said the death toll would have more high if army personal had not come in time to rescue the stranded tourists at Murree who were helpless there on roads.

The UBG said the situation had worsened and out of control due to unprecedented snowfall and rush of thousands of people to Murree.

They said for the last two days continue snowfall had blocked the roads leading to Murree due to which the rescue work had become even challenging consequently thousand of tourists including women and children were trapped on the roads without meals and water.

The UBG members expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families who lost their lives in snowfall calamity at Murree. They demanded indiscriminate action against all those found negligent in their duties in the tragedy. They also demanded for advance precautionary actions to avoid such situation in future.

The UBG suggested that the MET office should issue warning alerts on print and electronic Media to dissuade people from travelling to tourist destinations.

