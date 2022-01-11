ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Coal to make up 85% of total US power capacity to be retired in 2022: EIA

Reuters 11 Jan, 2022

Coal-fired plants will account for about 85% of total US power capacity scheduled for retirement this year with natural gas and renewables taking a greater share of the supply, the US Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.

US power plant operators were scheduled to retire about 12.6 gigawatt (GW) of coal-fired generating capacity in 2022 out of the total 14.9 GW capacity set to be retired.

The largest coal power plant scheduled to go out of service in 2022 is the 1,305-megawatt (MW) William H. Zimmer plant in Ohio, the EIA said.

In 2022, 1.2 GW of US natural gas-fired capacity is due for retirement, while at 0.8 GW, nuclear capacity retirements represent 5% of expected shutdowns this year, the EIA said.

The retiring natural gas capacity is made up of older steam and combustion turbine units. The largest US natural gas plant due to close in 2022 is the Meramec power plant in Missouri, the agency said.

coal mine coal plant US power

Comments

1000 characters

Coal to make up 85% of total US power capacity to be retired in 2022: EIA

Mini-budget aimed at documenting economy: PM Imran

Seal off Monal Restaurant today, rules IHC

SBP governor believes Pakistan can ride out rising external account pressures

PCB scraps PSL 7 opening ceremony due to 'cost, rise in Covid cases'

World Bank demands faster G20 debt relief as poor nations squeezed

Govt to approach LHC over Shehbaz’s affidavit to send Nawaz abroad: Fawad

Cryptocurrency scam case: Binance pledges 'full support' to Pakistan's FIA

Pakistan's rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Prominent lecturer and Taliban critic released after arrest: daughter

US to give additional $308mn in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Read more stories