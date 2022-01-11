ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar firms as oil prices move higher

Reuters 11 Jan, 2022

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened against its US counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices rose and investors awaited further clues on the pace of expected US interest rate hikes.

Global stocks recovered some of their recent losses as investors bought back into riskier assets ahead of the appearance of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the Senate Banking Committee.

The prospect of faster-than-expected Fed tightening has weighed on stocks over the past week.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by tight supply and hopes that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail a global demand recovery.

US crude oil futures rose 1.5% to $79.37 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2642 to the greenback, or 79.10 US cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2630 to 1.2682.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and US State Department have advised against travel to Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads.

This month, Canada broke its one-day record for the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Canadian government bond yields edged higher across the curve. The 10-year was up 1 basis points at 1.728%, after touching on Monday its highest intraday level since Nov. 26 at 1.753%.

Canadian Dollar Global stocks Canadian forex market

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian dollar firms as oil prices move higher

Mini-budget aimed at documenting economy: PM Imran

Seal off Monal Restaurant today, rules IHC

SBP governor believes Pakistan can ride out rising external account pressures

PCB scraps PSL 7 opening ceremony due to 'cost, rise in Covid cases'

World Bank demands faster G20 debt relief as poor nations squeezed

Govt to approach LHC over Shehbaz’s affidavit to send Nawaz abroad: Fawad

Cryptocurrency scam case: Binance pledges 'full support' to Pakistan's FIA

Pakistan's rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Prominent lecturer and Taliban critic released after arrest: daughter

US to give additional $308mn in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Read more stories