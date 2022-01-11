ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Prominent lecturer and Taliban critic released after arrest: daughter

AFP 11 Jan, 2022

KABUL: A prominent Afghan university professor arrested by Taliban authorities after criticising them on television was released on Tuesday, his daughter said.

Professor Faizullah Jalal was detained in Kabul on Saturday and taken to an unknown location by Taliban forces, who stormed back to power in August.

Since their takeover, Taliban have cracked down on dissent, forcefully dispersing women's rights protests and briefly detaining several Afghan journalists.

"After more than four days of detention on baseless charges, I confirm that Professor Jalal is now finally released," tweeted his daughter Hasina Jalal, a fellow at Georgetown University in Washington, after launching a social media campaign calling for his release.

Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had tweeted that Jalal had made statements on social media in which he was "trying to instigate people against the system".

"He has been arrested so that others don't make similar senseless comments... that harm the dignity of others," he added.

Jalal's family said the tweets shared by Mujahid were from a fake Twitter account they had tried to get shut down.

Taliban arrest Afghan professor after social media criticism

"The Taliban are just using these posts as an excuse to silence a strong voice within the country," Hasina told AFP after the arrest.

Clips of Jalal's television appearances attacking the Taliban's forceful rule and the worsening economic situation had previously gone viral on social media, sparking concern he risked Taliban retribution.

In one live talk show, he called Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem -- who was also participating -- a "calf", a grave insult in Afghanistan.

Jalal, in his late 50s, had refused offers to leave the country after the Taliban seized power, living mostly in hiding in Kabul while his family fled to Europe, his daughter said.

A long-time professor of law and political science at Kabul University, Jalal has earned a reputation as a critic of Afghanistan's leaders over the past decades.

Afghanistan Taliban Faizullah Jalal university professor

Comments

1000 characters

Prominent lecturer and Taliban critic released after arrest: daughter

Mini-budget aimed at documenting economy: PM Imran

Seal off Monal Restaurant today, rules IHC

SBP governor believes Pakistan can ride out rising external account pressures

PCB scraps PSL 7 opening ceremony due to 'cost, rise in Covid cases'

World Bank demands faster G20 debt relief as poor nations squeezed

Govt to approach LHC over Shehbaz’s affidavit to send Nawaz abroad: Fawad

Cryptocurrency scam case: Binance pledges 'full support' to Pakistan's FIA

Pakistan's rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

US to give additional $308mn in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Read more stories