ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia has no 'voting right' on Ukraine's NATO membership: Kyiv

AFP 11 Jan, 2022

KYIV: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Tuesday that Russia had no say over whether Ukraine could join NATO, a topic at the centre of high-stakes talks between the West and Russia this week.

"Russia has no voting right on the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership. This is a 'red line' that neither Ukraine nor our partners will cross," Kuleba told news site RBK Ukraine.

"The collective West will not agree to provide Russia with 'legal guarantees' on the alliance's eastward non-enlargement, as this would be its strategic defeat," the minister added.

Moscow has demanded wide-ranging security guarantees from Washington and its NATO allies and insists it has been promised that the bloc would not expand eastward.

In December, Russia unveiled proposals to contain the United States and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, saying that the US-led alliance should not admit Ukraine or Georgia as new members or establish bases in ex-Soviet countries.

This week Russia and the West kicked off a week of high-stakes diplomacy amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky calls for international summit to end war in Ukraine

After more than seven hours of negotiations in Geneva on Monday, Russian and US officials offered to keep talking, but there was no any breakthrough.

The Kremlin said Tuesday the talks were a "positive" start to continued dialogue but pointed to a lack of results.

A meeting of the NATO-Russia Council will take place in Brussels on Wednesday.

Russia seized the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and backs an insurgency in eastern Ukraine, in a conflict that has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

NATO Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba

Comments

1000 characters

Russia has no 'voting right' on Ukraine's NATO membership: Kyiv

Seal off Monal Restaurant today, rules IHC

SBP governor believes Pakistan can ride out rising external account pressures

US to give additional $308mn in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Govt to approach LHC over Shehbaz’s affidavit to send Nawaz abroad: Fawad

Cryptocurrency scam case: Binance pledges 'full support' to Pakistan's FIA

Pakistan's rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron: WHO

PSL 2022 tickets available online, says PCB

KCR project: Work to invite private investors in final stages, says Asad Umar

UN wants $5bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022

Read more stories