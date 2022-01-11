ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Raw sugar rebounds from 5-1/2 month low as fund selling abates

  • March New York cocoa was up 0.1% at $2,523 a tonne
  • March arabica coffee was up 0.1% to $2.3510 per lb
  • March raw sugar was 1.1% higher at 18.02 cents per lb
Reuters 11 Jan, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Tuesday, rebounding from the prior session's 5-1/2 month low, with the recent bout of fund selling appearing to have dried up, while arabica coffee also edged up.

Sugar

March raw sugar was 1.1% higher at 18.02 cents per lb at 1150 GMT, regaining some ground after falling to a 5-1/2-month low of 17.60 cents on Monday.

Dealers said funds have been liquidating long positions during the last few days against the backdrop of strong starts to harvests in both Thailand and India.

"This increases the export potential in both countries," Commerzbank said in a note.

The recent drop in prices however has made Indian exports less viable in the short-term.

Indian mills are holding off on signing new sugar export contracts as falling global prices and a strengthening rupee have widened the gap between local and global rates, industry officials told Reuters.

March white sugar rose 0.9% to $485.50 a tonne.

Raw sugar hits fresh 5-month low; coffee, cocoa also fall

Coffee

March arabica coffee was up 0.1% to $2.3510 per lb.

The March contract may retest resistance at $2.3865 per lb, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2.4260, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.

March robusta coffee fell 0.04% to $2,259 a tonne.

Cocoa

March New York cocoa was up 0.1% at $2,523 a tonne.

March London cocoa fell 0.1% to 1,697 pounds a tonne.

