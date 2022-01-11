ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks bounce back on eve of US inflation data

AFP 11 Jan, 2022

LONDON: Europe's major equity markets rebounded Tuesday from recent falls, despite earlier Asian losses, as investors fished for bargain shares on the eve of key US inflation data, dealers said.

In late morning deals, Frankfurt won 1.3 percent, London stocks added 0.6 percent and Paris gained 1.5 percent, after all three began the week in negative territory.

World oil prices also recovered from Monday's drop but the dollar traded mixed.

Bitcoin advanced close to $42,000, one day after the world's most popular cryptocurrency sank below $40,000 on fears of reduced liquidity as a result of US monetary policy tightening.

Bitcoin falls under $40,000 to a 5-month low

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, pointed to "some tentative buying activity ... as investors sought to benefit from the recent dips."

However, he cautioned that markets remain overshadowed by surging inflation -- and central bank efforts to contain it.

"The backdrop remains unchanged, with the pace and amount of (US) interest rate rises likely to become clearer over the next few sessions in the face of persistent inflation," Hunter added.

On the downside, most Asian indices retreated on lingering concern about the Federal Reserve's plans to wind back its financial support measures and lift interest rates within months in order to tackle surging inflation.

Markets are now cautiously awaiting the release of US inflation figures on Wednesday, which could play a major role in the Fed's thinking.

"Investors should keep in mind that stock markets are likely to be volatile over the next few days, mainly because of the inflation data scheduled to be released tomorrow," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

While the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant plays on nerves, traders are now coming to terms with the imminent end to the pandemic era of ultra-cheap cash, which helped the economic recovery and fanned a global rally for nearly two years.

A pick-up in consumer activity, surging wages, supply chain problems and rising energy costs are combining to push inflation in several countries to highs not seen for a generation, ramping up pressure on central bankers to act before it gets out of control.

European shares slip as rate hike worries, rising infections weigh

Several global central banks have already started hiking borrowing costs, including the Bank of England.

All eyes are now on the US Federal Reserve as it tees up its first move, with commentators predicting it will come in March, after it has finished winding up its bond-buying programme.

That could be followed by two or three more by the end of the year, according to analysts.

In remarks released ahead of his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Fed boss Jerome Powell indicated that the bank was ready to act.

Key figures around 1000 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 7,490.07 points

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.3 percent at 15,979.13

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.5 percent at 7,218.63

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.4 percent at 4,300.14

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.9 percent at 28,222.48 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: FLAT at 23,739.06 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,567.44 (close)

New York - DOW: DOWN 0.5 percent at 36,068.87 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1346 from $1.1337 late Monday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3608 from $1.3575

Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.34 pence from 83.42

Dollar/yen: UP at 115.32 yen from 115.20 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.5 percent at $82.09 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.7 percent at $79.52

European stocks bitcoin

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks bounce back on eve of US inflation data

Seal off Monal Restaurant today, rules IHC

SBP governor believes Pakistan can ride out rising external account pressures

US to give additional $308mn in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Govt to approach LHC over Shehbaz’s affidavit to send Nawaz abroad: Fawad

Cryptocurrency scam case: Binance pledges 'full support' to Pakistan's FIA

Pakistan's rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron: WHO

PSL 2022 tickets available online, says PCB

KCR project: Work to invite private investors in final stages, says Asad Umar

UN wants $5bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022

Read more stories