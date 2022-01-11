ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By -4 (-0.09%)
BR30 19,663 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE100 45,719 Decreased By -169.1 (-0.37%)
KSE30 17,996 Decreased By -81.6 (-0.45%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars in a rut as upbeat data overlooked

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were boxed-in on Tuesday as an increasingly hawkish outlook for US interest rates overshadowed upbeat news on the domestic economy.

The Aussie was a shade firmer at $0.7182, but sandwiched between support at $0.7130 and resistance around $0.7203. A break above $0.7276 is needed to end the deadlock of the past few weeks.

The kiwi dollar edged up to $0.6769, but again was trapped in a tight $0.6733/$0.6782 band. It faces more resistance at $0.6795 and $0.6835, with major support down around $0.6702.

The Aussie found only fleeting comfort in data showing retail sales surged 7.3% in November, far above forecasts of a 3.9% increase and evidence the economy had a lot of momentum ahead of the latest coronavirus outbreak.

"Retail sales are now running at 5.8% over the year, which is very high and well above the trend in spending that was occurring before the pandemic," said Diana Mousina, a senior economist at AMP Capital.

Sales will take a hit this month as the rapid spread of Omicron has deterred shoppers and put many workers into self isolation in a renewed blow to supply chains.

Still, the sheer strength of spending in November should reassure the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) that the economy has the momentum to weather the disruptions. Markets have long been wagering that growth and inflation will be strong enough to see the RBA hike rates by June, even as policy makers insist a move is unlikely until 2023.

Futures are fully priced for a hike to 0.25% in June and rates of at least 0.75% by year end.

However, the market is even more hawkish on the Federal Reserve where a first rise is expected in March.

Several major banks think investors are still not aggressive enough.

"The market needs to keep pushing its terminal estimate for Fed rates higher," said Tom Porcelli, chief US economist for RBA Capital Markets.

Futures have the funds rate topping out at around 1.75% and not until early 2024.

"The reality is that's too low and we see real scope for the Fed to easily go four times this year and four next year," warned Porcelli. "That means funds are easily sitting north of 2% by the end of next year."

New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars in a rut as upbeat data overlooked

Import of vehicles, other items: Cabinet to approve duties’ rationalization

SBP bill: Tarin, Baqir successfully persuade NA panel

Pakistan has vaccinated over 100mn people: Asad Umar

Foreign income assets, liabilities: SC suspends SHC verdict

US reports 1.35mn COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

UN wants $5bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022

Senate body rejects key proposals of Finance Bill

Rs100bn payment to IPPs okayed by ECC

KCR project: Work to invite private investors in final stages, says Asad Umar

Proposed Finance Bill: There will be ‘some’ inflation: Tarin

Read more stories