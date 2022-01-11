ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,720 Decreased By -13.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 19,634 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,725 Decreased By -162.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 17,974 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Offshore investments in Chinese govt bonds slowed in 2021 on diverging policy

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

SHANGHAI: Investment inflows into Chinese government bonds (CGBs) pushed offshore holdings of the instruments to record highs in 2021, but at a slower pace as diverging monetary policy between China and the United States ate away at Chinese bonds' yield premiums.

CGB holdings by offshore investors stood at a record 2.45 trillion yuan ($384.51 billion) at the end of December, according to data released Monday evening by China Central Depository and Clearing Co (CCDC), the main depository institution for China's interbank bond market.

That was up 30.7% from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations of the data, slower than a 43.7% increase logged in 2020.

Holdings of quasi-sovereign bonds issued by China's policy banks rose 1% on the month to a record 1.08 trillion yuan.

That was up 18% from a year earlier, compared with an 84.4% jump in 2020.

The slower rise reflected a narrowing spread between Chinese and US yields, with the 10-year yield gap falling nearly 100 basis points to 124.52 basis points by the end of December.

The drop nearly reversed the move in 2020, when foreign holdings of CGBs rose at their fastest annual pace on record.

Standard Chartered analysts Becky Liu and Jeffrey Zhang said that they expect Chinese rates to continue to fall in the first quarter of 2022 on more policy easing, slow growth and weak issuance, but that they could rise on higher supply and stabilising growth in subsequent quarters.

"(The year) 2022 will see a rare divergence of monetary policy between China and most DM economies ... We see a risk of more material monetary policy easing in H1, including more broad-based reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts, in addition to targeted measures through re-lending and re-discounting facilities," they said in a note.

Nevertheless, "foreign inflows may rise steadily to CNY700-800bn, on relatively high carry and likely better return," they said.

Additional interbank market holdings data from Shanghai Clearing House was not yet available on Tuesday.

china bond

