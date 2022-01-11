ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,720 Decreased By -13.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 19,634 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,725 Decreased By -162.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 17,974 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Hong Kong to offer COVID-19 vaccine for children older than five

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will start offering COVID-19 vaccines for children over the age of five, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday, as it tries to increase its relatively low vaccination rate amid an increase in coronavirus infections.

Lam, speaking at a weekly media briefing, said kindergartens and primary schools must stop face-to-face classes from Friday until after the Lunar New Year at the beginning of February to prevent transmissions of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Schools had mostly resumed in-person classes late last year after months of online teaching.

Children over five will be able to get the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, Lam said. Authorities have cleared the other vaccine available in Hong Kong, made by Germany's BioNTech, for children aged 12 and older.

"I am optimistic and confident we can overcome the situation," Lam said.

Hong Kong is far behind other developed cities with its vaccination campaign.

Less than 75% of eligible people have had a first dose, while just under 70% have had a second one. About 8% have received a third.

The Chinese-ruled city saw a three-month streak of no local coronavirus transmission until the end of last year. There have since been more than 40 local transmissions of the Omicron variant, with more than 4,000 people considered close contacts sent into government-mandated quarantine, Lam said.

She said the government would also launch a new anti-epidemic relief fund, with details to be announced on Friday. The government had at least HK$4 billion ($513 million) available for new economic relief measures, she said.

Lam said a disciplinary investigation was still going on into the behaviour of 13 senior government officials who attended a birthday party for a delegate to China's legislature.

Two of the party guests tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the latest findings more than 200 people attended the party and the number might grow, Lam said.

"This is the most unfortunate event because of the large number of people involved," Lam said, adding the officials should have complied with her appeal for people to avoid large gatherings.

