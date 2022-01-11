Cold, dry weather expected today

KARACHI: A cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Tuesday, the Met Office said on Monday. However, mountainous parts of the country may witness a very cold weather over the period. Dense fog may grip upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa on Dec 11.

“Westerly wave is present along northeast Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas and likely to move eastward during next 12 hours,” the Met said. Over the past 24 hours: A cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, isolated rainfall was reported in Kalam, Kotli and Pothohar region, Sialkot Airport received 12mm of rainfall, Kalam 2mm and Mangla 1mm.

The day’s minimum temperature was recorded in Kalam -13 degrees Celsius, Ziarat -12, Leh -10, Gupis -9, Kalat -7, Astore -6, Pulwama and Baramulla -5 each, Bagrote, Malam Jabba and Skardu -4 each, Hunza, Chitral, Rawalakot and Shopian -3 each, Drosh, Garhi Dupatta, Murree, Parachinar and Quetta -2 each, Cherat, Dalbandin, Gilgit, Kakul, Srinagar, Anantnag and Mirkhani -1 each.

