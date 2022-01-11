ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
Pakistan

Green Line Bus service become fully operational

INP 11 Jan 2022

KARACHI: The wait is over for Karachiites as the Green Line bus service has become fully operational from Monday. According to details, 80 buses will cover a track of 21 kilometres from 6am in the morning till 10 at night. 22 bus stations have also been completed.

The administration of the project said a bus will arrive at the station after every three minutes.

The door of the bus will remain open for the passengers for 20 seconds at every station, the administration added. The bus service will start from KESC Powerhouse Chowrangi in Surjani Town and terminate at Municipal Park after passing through Nagan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad and Gurumandir, with 25 stations along its route. The bus service will cater to 300,000 passengers on a daily basis.

80 buses will be operated by 200 drivers who have completed their training. Around 22 stations between Surjani Town and Numaish Chowrangi have been completed. Another three stations to extend the service to Municipal Park are yet to be constructed.

The government has yet to announce the ticket prices for the Green Line BRT project.

However, according to experts, the government will set Rs 15 minimum and Rs 55 maximum prices for bus service. Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 22 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

Green Line Bus Service ticket prices bus stations

