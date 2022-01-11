ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: COAS for devising mechanism swiftly

APP 11 Jan 2022

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday stressed on the urgency to swiftly devise an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe there.

The COAS said this during a meeting with Military Advisor to Minister of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi here at the General Headquarters, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries. General Bajwa said Pakistan valued its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledged its unique place in the Islamic world.

He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Pakistan ISPR KSA General Qamar Javed Bajwa Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Humanitarian aid to Afghanistan Major General Talal Abdullah Al Otaibi

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: COAS for devising mechanism swiftly

Import of vehicles, other items: Cabinet to approve duties’ rationalization

Foreign income assets, liabilities: SC suspends SHC verdict

Dawood wants continued support for exports

Senate body rejects key proposals of Finance Bill

Proposed Finance Bill: There will be ‘some’ inflation: Tarin

Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

Large ministries, divisions: Cabinet discusses possibility of initiating hybrid system

Taliban FM meets son of ‘Lion of Panjshir’ in Iran

China offers Kazakhstan security support

Top TTP fugitive killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories