‘Mini-budget’: Bilawal steps up criticism of govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the mini-budget is another economic bomb, which the government is going to toss at the common people.

Talking to media in the Parliament, the PPP chairman said that the PTI government is imposing taxes on essential items used by the poor people of Pakistan such as milk for infant, bicycles, and sewing machines. He claimed that the government is increasing burden on the poor people, while it is giving relief to the rich.

He said, “the government wants to make the State Bank of Pakistan a branch of the IMF instead of making it accountable before the Parliament and the Supreme Court through legislation. We will strongly oppose this legislation.”

Responding to a question that PM Khan has said that the next three months are vital for the government, Chairman Bilawal said that Imran Khan used to tell the people “not to worry” with the economic hardship but now we tell him to start worrying because wherever I go, the people ask one question that when the government will be dislodged. We want to say to the people of Pakistan that we will fulfill their demand and we are trying our best to send this government packing.

The PPP leader said that we would keep opposing this callous government inside and outside the parliament.

He said that we have decided to come from all over the country to Islamabad and protest against this government and send it home. He said that the PPP had given a clear roadmap to hurt this government in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and we cannot rule out any option including no-confidence motion. He said that the prime minister used to say that he would resign if 50 people ask him to resign. He is glued to the government despite, people’s demand to resign.

Answering a question, he said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and its officers should declare their assets. Earlier, the PPP workers staged a protest before the Parliament against the mini budget and the price hike.

