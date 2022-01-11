ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Mini-budget’: Bilawal steps up criticism of govt

Naveed Butt 11 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the mini-budget is another economic bomb, which the government is going to toss at the common people.

Talking to media in the Parliament, the PPP chairman said that the PTI government is imposing taxes on essential items used by the poor people of Pakistan such as milk for infant, bicycles, and sewing machines. He claimed that the government is increasing burden on the poor people, while it is giving relief to the rich.

He said, “the government wants to make the State Bank of Pakistan a branch of the IMF instead of making it accountable before the Parliament and the Supreme Court through legislation. We will strongly oppose this legislation.”

Responding to a question that PM Khan has said that the next three months are vital for the government, Chairman Bilawal said that Imran Khan used to tell the people “not to worry” with the economic hardship but now we tell him to start worrying because wherever I go, the people ask one question that when the government will be dislodged. We want to say to the people of Pakistan that we will fulfill their demand and we are trying our best to send this government packing.

The PPP leader said that we would keep opposing this callous government inside and outside the parliament.

He said that we have decided to come from all over the country to Islamabad and protest against this government and send it home. He said that the PPP had given a clear roadmap to hurt this government in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and we cannot rule out any option including no-confidence motion. He said that the prime minister used to say that he would resign if 50 people ask him to resign. He is glued to the government despite, people’s demand to resign.

Answering a question, he said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and its officers should declare their assets. Earlier, the PPP workers staged a protest before the Parliament against the mini budget and the price hike.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Taxes PTI Government ‘Mini budget

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Mini-budget’: Bilawal steps up criticism of govt

Import of vehicles, other items: Cabinet to approve duties’ rationalization

Foreign income assets, liabilities: SC suspends SHC verdict

Dawood wants continued support for exports

Senate body rejects key proposals of Finance Bill

Proposed Finance Bill: There will be ‘some’ inflation: Tarin

Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

Large ministries, divisions: Cabinet discusses possibility of initiating hybrid system

Taliban FM meets son of ‘Lion of Panjshir’ in Iran

China offers Kazakhstan security support

Top TTP fugitive killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories