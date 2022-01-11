MoPD sets up new sections for 3-year growth strategy

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD) has established two new sections, growth and employment and policy review and coordination, which would adopt whole-of-government approach to technically coordinate preparation and implementation of three-year growth strategy on a continuous basis.

The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, on Monday, chaired a meeting on Three-Year Rolling Growth Strategy, which aims at economic diversification, transformation, and jobs-led growth.

Secretary Planning Abdul Aziz Uqaili, federal secretaries/ senior representatives of the line ministries and divisions attended the meeting.

The Planning Ministry has established two new Sections: (i) Growth and Employment, and (ii) Policy Review and Coordination.

The ministry has initiated consultations with a number of federal ministries and has constituted seven working groups, representing various sectors of economy such as; Reforming Policy Incentive Structure for the Industrial Sector, Operationalization of Strategic Trade Policy 2020-25, Enhancing Efficiency Seeking Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Science and Technology (S&T) - Research and Development (R&D) Capabilities for Targeted Export Products, Identifying Facilitation Measures for enhanced IT Exports, Targeted Productivity Improvements in Agriculture Sector and identification of policy measures to Enhance Agriculture Sector Exports and Inter-Provincial Augmentation on Population Control Programs.

The growth diagnostics and timelines of work plan, recommendations and reform agenda is expected to be finalized in current month. The 3-Year Growth Strategy aims to reorient policies and incentive structures for the private sector to bring about improved competitiveness and productivity.

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has been assigned the task of formulation of growth strategy as part of the prime minister’s economic reforms agenda.

The Planning Commission under the leadership of Federal Minister Asad Umar has approved the high-level 3 years framework in October 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan said that a robust implementation plan is as important as strategic roadmap. He said that coordination is the fundamental aspect for result-oriented policies.

He said that the concept of partnership is globally practiced and the government of Pakistan intends to expand partnerships.

He directed all the sectors to update their policy regulations with the definitive goal of having products and ultimate results.

The stakeholders thoroughly discussed views regarding way forward and improvements required to be incorporated in the recommendations/suggestions submitted by the respective working groups.

