ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Toronto index slips after spike in US Treasury yields

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as a spike in US Treasury yields fueled concerns about the prospect of higher interest rates.

At 9:44 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 122.26 points, or 0.58%, at 20,962.19, as technology stocks hit its lowest level since May 2021.

Toronto-listed technology stocks fell 2.3%, and were on track for its sixth-consecutive session in losses mirroring weakness in US tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

"Its going to be a continuation of last week's pattern and I think everyone's watching bond yields to get a signal. Yields are up, so that's going to put pressure on tech stocks," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

US Treasury yields reached a new two-year high and investors fretted about the prospect of a more hawkish Fed this year, especially the timing of interest rate hikes.

Higher interest rates reduce the value to investors of the future cash flows that technology and other high growth sectors are expected to produce.

The energy sector climbed 0.1% as oil prices were largely steady as supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya offset worries stemming from the rapid global rise in Omicron infections.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1% as gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,791 an ounce.

On the bright spot, Tilray Inc jumped 12% and was the largest percentage gainer on the index, after the Canadian cannabis producer reported a surprise quarterly profit.

Highlights

The TSX posted fourteen new 52-week highs and eight new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 48 new 52-week highs and 65 new lows, with total volume of 37.75 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

