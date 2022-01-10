ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Canadian dollar falls as investors eye earlier Fed rate hikes

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened against its US counterpart on Monday as oil prices dipped and the prospect of rising US interest rates weighed on investor sentiment.

Stock markets globally extended last week's decline as investors bet that the Federal Reserve would begin hiking interest rates as soon as March to combat inflation.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to shifts in risk appetite.

US crude prices fell 0.5% to $78.50 a barrel as worries about the rapid global rise in Omicron coronavirus infections offset supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2684 to the greenback, or 78.84 US cents, after trading in a range of 1.2611 to 1.2687.

On Friday, the loonie was boosted by stronger-than-expected domestic jobs data.

Still, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows that speculators have raised their bearish bets on the currency. As of Jan. 4, net short positions had increased to 11,025 contracts from 10,334 in the prior week.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate for international truckers despite increasing pressure from critics who say it will exacerbate driver shortages and drive up the price of goods imported from the United States.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a steeper curve, tracking the move in US Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest level since Nov. 26 at 1.753% before dipping to 1.741%, up 2.8 basis points on the day.

Canadian Dollar Canadian forex market

