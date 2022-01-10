ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Jan 10, 2022
Business & Finance

Pfizer doubles down on mRNA tech with three deals

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

Pfizer Inc has signed three deals to broaden the use of the messenger RNA technology (mRNA) that its COVID-19 vaccine was based on, including a pact worth as much as $1.35 billion with gene-editing specialist Beam Therapeutics.

The pharmaceutical giant has been looking to advance the development of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics after it led global efforts develop a shot against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said on Monday it would pay Beam $300 million upfront to do research on three new therapy targets outside the gene-editing company's existing programs.

The US drugmaker will be responsible for development and regulatory activities for the targets, with the option to opt in on exclusive, worldwide licenses for each.

Pfizer vaccine protecting against hospitalisation during Omicron wave

Beam, whose shares were 8% higher in premarket trading, went public in February 2020 and uses gene-editing technology to develop treatments for rare genetic diseases.

Pfizer will also collaborate with Codex DNA Inc for an undisclosed sum to leverage the biotech's proprietary technology, which could enable more efficient development of mRNA-based vaccines, therapeutics and other biopharma products.

Its collaboration with private biotech Acuitas Therapeutics will focus on the use of the Vancouver-based company's lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology for developing up to ten vaccines or therapeutics.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Acuitas' technology is also used in Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer Inc pharmaceutical sector Pfizer booster

