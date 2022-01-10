ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

State-owned banks, auto stocks lift Indian shares as earnings come into focus

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended higher on Monday, with the Nifty index hitting the 18,000 mark after nearly two months, boosted by gains in public sector banks and auto stocks ahead of quarterly earnings reports this week.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 1.07% at 18,003.30, levels it last scaled in mid-November, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 1.09% higher at 60,395.63. Both indexes logged their eighth session of gains in eleven.

All major Nifty sub-indexes settled higher, with the PSU Banks index advancing the most with a 3.2% gain.

Nifty's Auto index added nearly 2%, led by 3.2% jump in two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp.

Indian shares post best week since early September as Omicron concerns ebb

The Nifty IT index index closed up 0.2%, as investors turned their focus to top companies in the sector kicking off third-quarter corporate earnings on Jan 12.

Tata Consultancy Services rose more than 3% after the software heavyweight said it plans to consider a share buyback.

"The market expects Q3 results starting this week to be very good, particularly for IT and financials," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The Nifty realty index closed 1.9% higher, led by a 11.5% surge in Sunteck Realty after it logged sequential growth in quarterly pre-sales numbers.

Among losers, Paytm shares settled 6% lower after brokerage Macquarie cut its target price on the digital payments firm to 900 rupees per share from 1,200 rupees per share.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 179,723 fresh COVID-19 infections and the country started administering booster vaccine doses to frontline workers and vulnerable elderly people to combat the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Surging COVID-19 cases are being ignored by markets globally as Omicron, though fast-spreading, is not virulent and hospitalization cases are very low, Vijayakumar said.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

State-owned banks, auto stocks lift Indian shares as earnings come into focus

TTP spokesperson Muhammad Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

Iran calls for release of Afghan funds during Taliban envoy's visit

SBP Amendment Bill: Tarin says govt to retain control of central bank

Dawood wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening

6th review: IMF accepts Pakistan's request to reschedule, says finance ministry

Dr Reza Baqir responds to criticism during NA panel hearing

Govt's criminal negligence responsible for Murree tragedy: CM Sindh

Pakistan's rupee stable against US dollar in inter-bank market

PM questions Modi's silence over Hindutva summit calling for Indian minorities' genocide

KSE-100 gains 1.2%, closes near 46,000

Read more stories