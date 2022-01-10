Saudi Arabia's military advisor calls on COAS, discusses Afghan situation

Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Military Advisor to Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defence, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The COAS said Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

COAS stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe, the ISPR statement added.

He also underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability.