ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira up slightly as stop-gap measures tested

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira gained in early trade on Monday, reversing some of last week's losses as government efforts to combat surging inflation were put to the test in the wake of a currency crisis brought on by its unorthodox rate cuts.

The lira firmed as far as 13.72 against the dollar and was 0.7% stronger at 13.83 at 0820 GMT, after having weakened 5.3% in the first week of the year.

The currency slumped 44% in 2021, suffering its worst year since President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party came to power in 2002. The economy's woes were compounded by a leap in annual inflation to 36.1% in December.

Turkish lira dips, business group chief questions policy

Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said last week the government would prioritise the fight against inflation but would follow its own course in doing so, having abandoned "orthodox policies".

The government introduced a lira deposit-protection scheme last month to encourage savers to convert forex deposits and support the lira after it hit a record low of 18.4.

But analysts remained sceptical that Ankara's policies would succeed given that its unorthodox interest rate cuts and political pressure on the central bank remain the core problems.

"The problem is the inconsistency of monetary policy and lack of independence of the central bank," Commerzbank said in a note, describing the FX-insured deposits as ill-conceived and doing little to stem the lira crisis.

"With the real interest rate now at -20%, the sorry state of affairs is likely to repeat soon again."

Under pressure from Erdogan - aiming to boost growth through higher production and exports - the central bank lowered its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14% since September.

However, despite the easing, the Treasury's benchmark 10-year bond yield hit a record peak of 24.87% last week before ending on Friday at 24.55%.

According to a Brown Brothers Harriman note: "Until a monetary policy anchor is established, we believe the government's efforts to avoid a crisis are doomed to failure."

On the political front, opinion polls show ebbing support for Erdogan and his AK Party. Analysts say presidential and parliamentary elections, set for June 2023, could come earlier as he looks to capitalise on any upswing in support which he hopes his policies will bring.

Atilla Yesilada from Istanbul Analytics said in a note he expected Erdogan to announce early elections in June, with a 65% probability.

There was a 25% probability of a September-October election and a 10% probability of it happening as scheduled next year, he said.

Turkey's lira

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish lira up slightly as stop-gap measures tested

Dawood wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening

6th review: IMF accepts Pakistan's request to reschedule, says finance ministry

Dr Reza Baqir responds to criticism during NA panel hearing

Saudi Arabia's military advisor calls on COAS, discusses Afghan situation

PM questions Modi's silence over Hindutva summit calling for Indian minorities' genocide

Pakistan's rupee stable against US dollar in inter-bank market

Afghan envoy to China quits after six months of no pay

Karachi's Green Line bus project starts full commercial operation: Asad Umar

Nobel body slams 'politically motivated' Suu Kyi convictions

Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release

Read more stories