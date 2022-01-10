ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Hong Kong stocks rise to 4-week high on tech, property boost

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

Hong Kong stocks rose to a four-week high on Monday, helped by a jump in technology shares and a rebound in property plays.

** The Hang Seng index rose 1.1%, to 23,746.54, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.6%, to 8,365.37.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index rose for the third consecutive session, up nearly 2.2%.

** The index has gained more than 7% from record lows hit last Thursday, as some investors think the sell-off in Chinese tech shares fuelled by concerns over Beijing's crackdown is overdone. ** Property shares rose to a four-week high, led by developer Shimao Group Holdings.

** Shimao surged 19% after Caixin reported the developer has put on sale all of its real estate projects, including both residential and commercial properties, to accelerates asset disposals.

** The gain was also aided by market talks that the government is asking some state-owned developers to provide liquidity to cash-strapped private real estate companies including Shimao.

** Shares of rival Longfor Group Holdings also rose, after the developer proposed to spin off and separately list its unit Longfor Intelligent Living Ltd.

** China Life Insurance Co fell 1.6% in Hong Kong. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), China's anti-corruption watchdog, said on Saturday it had placed China Life Chairman Wang Bin under investigation.

** Citi analysts said the news could "cast a shadow" over China Life's share price, as "investors may have concerns over the insurer's corporate governance as well as potential business disruptions brought by the chairman change".

